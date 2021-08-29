Nigeria's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied report in which he was quoted to have said that stealing is done quietly under the current government

The minister was quoted to have said that unlike before where people with no known source of income became billionaires and were not prosecuted, such could not happen under Buhari

Going further, he added that corruption was so pervasive that nobody was talking about it in the past

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has insisted that he was misrepresented in a recent interview he granted a national newspaper, Daily Trust reports.

In the interview published by Daily Trust Newspaper, the honourable minister was quoted to have said that people are still stealing money from the government purse - but, the stealing is now being done quietly and silently.

The statement from the minister generated controversies given the fact that the Muhammadu Buhari administration came to power on the mantra of change. In fact, the administration boldly promised to eradicate corruption from Nigeria.

Amaechi says people who steal money in Buhari's administration do not flaunt it. Photo: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The minister, in saying this, was actually trying to explain that the era in which some people suddenly become wealthy and flaunt it without any fear has passed because they would be prosecuted by the current administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“I want Nigerians to be honest; can you openly take money in this government? I am not saying whether we are corrupt or not. Let us assume we are corrupt, can you openly take money in this government? In the past governments, what happened? You can take money in the streets. Corruption was so pervasive that nobody was talking about it. It was not hidden that people completely and openly displayed their wealth.

“Most of those who did that had nothing to do to show for it. They did not have a carpentry shop, but they were billionaires. They did not hide it; but here, if you are stealing, it is done quietly. I am not saying it is good, it is a sin punishable. In the previous government you could steal and you won’t be caught. If you were caught, there won’t be consequences. But in this government, if you steal there are consequences.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has complained about the inability of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to win elections in Enugu state.

He said he is ashamed of being in a party that does not win elections in the state.

Nnamani made the statement on Saturday, August 21, in Enugu during the sitting of the APC ward congress appeal committee.

Source: Legit.ng