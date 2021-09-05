The coup d’etat that took place in the Republic of Guinea has been strongly condemned by the federal government

The Nigerian government on Sunday, September 5, demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order

According to Esther Sunsuwa, the spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs the coup is a violation of the ECOWAS

Abuja - The Nigerian government has vehemently rejected the coup d’etat in the Republic of Guinea on Sunday, September 5, which ousted President Alpha Conde from the seat of power.

The federal government made its position known in a sattement shared on the Facebook page of ministry of foreign affairs, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

The federal government has condemned the coup d’etat that ousted President Alpha Conde of Guinea. Photo credit: Christophe Morin/IP3

Source: Getty Images

Condemning the coup d'état, the federal government through the spokesperson of the foreign affairsministry, Esther Sunsuwa rejected any unconstitutional change of government.

Sunsuwa said the coup is a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

In the statement, the government called on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property in the country.

President Alpha Conde's government overthrown by Guinea’s Special Forces’ leader

Earlier, a Guinean Army Colonel, Mamady Doumbouya seized control of state television and declared that President Conde’s government had been dissolved and the West African nation’s borders closed.

The announcement came after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace. After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous Guinean soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name, "The National Committee of Gathering and Development."

Conde’s whereabouts were not immediately known as Col. Doumbouya, who spoke to the nation, made no mention of the 83-year-old president, whose popularity has plummeted since he sought a third term last year.

Source: Legit Newspaper