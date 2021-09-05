Some armed soldiers have reportedly taken over Conakry, the capital of Guinea in the West African country

The president of the country, Alpha Conde, was said to have been captured by the soldiers who declared dissolution of his government

The 83-year old president's sin was term elongation as he won a third term after tinkering with the constitution

Conakry, Guinea - A report by BBC News indicates that the fate of Guinea's president, Alpha Condé is unclear after an unverified video showed him in the hands of soldiers, who said they had staged a coup.

Legit.ng gathered that the defence minister has, however, been quoted as saying the attempted takeover had been thwarted.

President Alpha Conde's place has been attacked by soldiers. Credit: Christophe Morin/IP3

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, this follows hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry as soldiers were patrolling the otherwise deserted streets of the city centre.

The report had it that terrified residents of the central Kaloum district have heeded their orders to stay at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The video reportedly showed the soldiers from a unit of elite special forces asking President Condé to confirm he is unharmed but he refuses to respond, adding atht all land and air borders have been closed and the government dissolved.

It was learnt that the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum peninsular, which houses most ministries and the presidential palace, has been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, have been posted around the palace, a military source told Reuters news agency.

There are unconfirmed reports that three soldiers have been killed.

President Condé was re-elected for a controversial third term in office amid violent protests last year.

CIA director meets with Taliban leader in Kabul over Afghanistan srisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the US, William J. Burns met face-to-face with a top Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday, August 23.

It was reported that officials quoted in the report said the two officials may have met due to the looming Tuesday, August 31 deadline issued to the US and its allies to leave Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The Biden administration has been in regular contact with Taliban officials throughout the course of the evacuation process, both on the ground in Afghanistan and in Doha, Qatar.

An unnamed US official told CNN that Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Burns in what is now described as the highest-level direct exchange of views since the militant group took control of Kabul.

Source: Legit Nigeria