The federal polytechnic in Nasarawa state has advised students to shun examination malpractice

The institution noted social vices could hamper the growth and development of academic activities

The polytechnic disclosed the category of students who were affected by the punitive measures against malpractice

Nasarawa state - Fifty-one students in the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa have been expelled for alleged involvement in exam malpractice.

A spokesperson for the polytechnic, Malam Uba Mana, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, August 18, that the alleged malpractices occurred during the 2019/2020 academic session, The Nation reported

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa said exam malpractice is a serious offence. Photo: Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa

Source: Facebook

He said the expelled undergraduates comprised both full-time and part-time students.

The spokesperson stated that the academic board of the institution has approved the punitive action imposed on the undergraduates.

Uba Mana stated that:

“The students expelled are from the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Engineering courses, Accounting, Science Lab Tech, Library and Information Science, Mass Communication among others.’’

According to PM News, the institution directed the expelled students to hand over all documents belonging to the polytechnic to their departmental heads.

