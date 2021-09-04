Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil Balogun were the cynosure of eyes as they paired on the dancefloor

Little Jamil was however a beauty to watch as he thrilled guests at the funeral with his spider man dance moves

His mother Tiwa Savage had to put a pause on her dancing to watch the little dancer as she admired his skill

Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil Balogun had a dance moment together at the funeral ceremony of her late father which held on Friday, September 3.

While proceedings at the occasion went on, mother and son also had a moment to dance together.

Both mother and son shared the dancefloor in style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goldmynetv

In a video shared by @goldmynetv on Instagram, mother-son faced different angles as they scattered the dance floor in style.

Little Jamil caught the attention of many including his mother with spider man moves he did.

The lad so danced that the mother paused her dancing to marvel at what he was doing.

A stunned Tiwa burst into laughter.

Many opined that Jamil was a great act to watch

@stylish_lot reacted:

"It's Jamjam for me that Spider-Man move❤️"

@kkdonjaz007 commented:

"Jam the basketball player just like his dad "

@iamjhaymax said:

"Jam killed it already. Make mummy rest for him "

@olumegbonabiodun stated:

"It's Jamjam oooo, mummy should rest oooo❤️"

@aanuoluwa_po remarked:

"Jam Jam of course the lad is dancing with so much passion "

Tiwa Savage arrives late dad's burial in Rolls-Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage had arrived her late father's burial in a Rolls-Royce.

The singer shared clips of her outfit as well as the church service on her Instagram story channel.

A service of songs was held for Tiwa's late father on Friday, September 2, and she showed up with her family all donned in silver attires.

From indications, the Koroba crooner arrived at the event in style, she showed up in a Rolls Royce, rocking a beautiful ensemble. Tiwa wore a rich royal blue and gold embellished outfit with beautiful expensive-looking shoes and a statement purse.

