Fresh videos from the service of songs in honour of Tiwa Savage's dad, have surfaced on social media

Recall the singer had announced that Prince Olanrewaju Savage passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 19, 2021

In the videos at the ceremony, Tiwa is seen with her son and her now-widowed mother, all dressed in matching colours

The service of songs for Tiwa Savage's father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage holds today, Thursday, September 2, 2021, and videos have surfaced online.

The singer with her son and mother were present at the event. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

In one of the videos shared by Goldmyne TV, Tiwa is seen in a car and then with two young men who are dressed in similar colours as her.

A clip from the event where the service of songs is being carried out can also be seen in the video where several photos of the late Savage surrounded by flower decorations are displayed.

See video below:

In this video, the singer and her mum pose for a photo with little Jam Jam with all of them dressed in silver looks.

Death of Savage

The singer in an Instagram post had announced that she lost her dearly beloved father during the early hours of Monday, July 19.

Although Tiwa didn’t disclose the cause of her death, her post suggested that the man had been battling an illness for years before eventually losing the fight.

The My Darling crooner added that her father’s death is tough on her and she has become numb.

Tiwa’s post read:

"Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple of years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.Rest In Perfect Peace, my King. I love you, daddy."

Tiwa surprises bride

For many women, their wedding day is one of the happiest days of their lives and it doesn't seem to be any different for a lovely Nigerian bride called Nneka.

Nneka couldn't stop gushing about her big day as she described it as a fairytale wedding. Still excited about her big day, Nneka took to her Instagram page to update her followers.

According to her, her husband Ikenna invited her favourite singer Tiwa Savage to serenade her on their big day. The singer's presence is one of the highlights of Nneka's wedding as she couldn't stop gushing over it.

