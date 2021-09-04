Suzy Cortez’s biography: who is the infamous Miss BumBum?

Suzy Cortez is a Brazilian wellness model, social media celebrity, and sports TV host renowned for being the 2015 and 2019 Miss BumBum pageant winner. In addition to that, she is known for being a diehard fan of the Barcelona football club and Lionel Messi.

Her biography here highlights all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Suzana Cortez

Suzana Cortez Nicknames: Miss BumBum, Suzy

Miss BumBum, Suzy Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 16, 1990

May 16, 1990 Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)

31 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Campinas, Brazil

Campinas, Brazil Current residence: Sao Paolo, Brazil

Sao Paolo, Brazil Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-42

34-24-42 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-107

86-61-107 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: Social media celebrity, fitness model, sports TV host

Social media celebrity, fitness model, sports TV host Net worth: $500,000-5 million

$500,000-5 million Twitter: @SuzyCortez_

Suzy Cortez's biography

Suzy Cortez was born on May 16, 1990, in Campinas, Brazil.

Cortez's career highlights

She always found TV personalities so fascinating that she wanted to be one of them. However, having realised that she needed some experience to become a TV personality, Suzy started pursuing a wellness modelling career. It was after she won the 2015 Miss BumBum competition that her career kicked off.

She has appeared in various publications, most notably one, Playboy Magazine, and recently transitioned to a career on Only Fans. Additionally, she was the muse of the Russia's national football team not once but twice, in 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Winning Miss BumBum competition

Doubtlessly, the most significant moment in Suzy's career has to be when she was contesting at the 2015 Miss BumBum auditions. Originating in Brazil, the event was all about physique.

Since Cortez had done an excellent job maintaining her body physique, the judges didn't think twice about dubbing her Miss BumBum. She received approximately $22,000 for winning the competition.

Four years later, Suzy won the title once again, becoming Miss BumBum 2019.

Suzy Cortez's tattoo of Messi

Being a diehard fan of Lionel Messi, Cortez promised to get a tattoo in honour of Messi, which she fulfilled immediately after Argentina's victory.

Following the tattoo of Messi that she got, and it being in a very inappropriate area of her body, the Brazilian model's Instagram account was censored and eventually blocked by Messi, resulting in her losing over 2 million followers. However, that didn't stop her from maintaining an active status on Twitter, where she continuously engaged with her ardent followers.

She often displays her love for Barcelona and, more specifically to Lionel Messi, regardless of being blocked or lashed at.

After the club lost in La Liga and Europa League, Suzy did not quit professing her love and support for Messi. She stated:

I will continue to support Barcelona, ​​but I will support and support Messi, whatever team he plays, and I will wear his jersey. I have followed him since his childhood! I watched him grow up and praise the club as no other player has in history!

Suzy Cortez's height

The infamous Miss BumBum is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. She weighs approximately 130 lbs (59 kg), and her measurements are 34-24-42 in (86-61-107 cm).

Suzy Cortez's net worth

There is no reliable information regarding the model's net worth. That said, various sources put it anywhere between $500,000 and $5 million.

Despite being blocked by her idol, Suzy Cortez still adores Messi and can be often seen wearing his jerseys from various teams. She has a massive following on social media, where she frequently posts images of herself in various states of undress.

