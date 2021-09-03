Wizkid has expressed excitement as he took to his social media page to share his latest achievement

The Ojuelegba crooner revealed that he added more dates to his Made In Lagos tour as the first two got sold out quickly

As expected, his die-hard fans gathered in the comment section of their favourite musician to hail him

Wizkid is a force to reckon with as the singer continues to make both his fans and his country proud.

From having international celebrities dancing to his music to featuring singer Justin Bieber on his hit song Essence and releasing Made In Lagos Deluxe edition, Wizkid has not stopped blowing the minds of people.

Wizkid sells out 2nd date at 02 London in 2 mins. Photos: @wizkidayo

Wizkid sells out concert venue

The singer shared a flyer showing that he has sold out his second date at the 02 London. Wizkid said the concert was sold out in two minutes.

An excited Wizkid declared love for his loyal fans who can't wait to see him mount the stage.

Check out the flyer below:

Wizkid said more dates were added due to demands and they also got sold out.

All hail Wizkid

naomi:

"I love you @wizkidayo SO HAPPY FOR YOU , !! #STARBOY TO THE WORLD."

nqobiledanseur:

"GODLY."

crazeclown:

"AHHHHH! You sure say we no go add a 4th DATE!! Machalllaaaaaaa."

obi_cubana:

"Star boy! BigWiz.

djconsequence:

"Case closed."

djkaywise:

"OMO X BIG WIZ."

Wizkid sells out first date at 02 London in minutes

The Made in Lagos crooner announced that he sold out the O2 Arena in just 12 minutes.

Not stopping there, the Star Boy proceeded to thank his fans in London ahead of the show on November 28.

Soon after the singer shared the good news on his page, numerous fans and celebrities trooped to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Made In Lagos makes history

Wikid's third baby mama, Jada Pollock who also doubles as his manager took to social media announcing that Wizkid's Essence off his Made in Lagos album is the first Nigerian song to reach the number one spot on U.S. urban radio.

She also shared the chart which indeed proves that Essence sits comfortably on the number one spot.

