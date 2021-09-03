Taiwo Awoniyi who plays for Union Berlin in Germany is not among the Super Eagles players called for the ties against Liberia and Cape Verde

The former Liverpool star has been in awesome form this season for Union Berlin netting five goals so far this term

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr stated that he did not call Taiwo Awoniyi because he already have four striking options

Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach has finally explained reason that made him not to invite Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for the country's next two games in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria who are three-time African champions will first face Liberia at the Teslim Balogun stadium on Friday evening, August 3, before traveling to tackle Cape Verde fours days later.

Taiwo Awoniyi has so far this season been in stunning form for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin where he has scored five goals in his last five games.

Taiwo Awoniyi in action for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin. Photo by Harry Langer

However, Gernot Rohr snubbed him from the list of invited players he submitted to the Nigerian Football Federation for these two international games.

According to the report on GOAL and Soccernet, Gernot Rohr explained that Taiwo Awoniyi was unable to make it to his team list because he already have four options up front.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

“We can only bring three centre forwards, we have already Victor Osimhen, we have Paul Onuachu, we have Terem Moffi and we even have Kelechi Iheanacho.

“So which one do you want me to bring out to put in Awoniyi?”

Speaking with Legit.ng on the development, Taiwo Awoniyi made it clear that he is sad about not being called for the two games against Liberia and Cape Verde stressing that he will continue to work hard.

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

''I am not worried about not being called to the Super Eagles now because there are many games ahead for Nigeria to play and I will get my chance when God wants it.

''My football career is not in the hands of anybody, but with God who has been opening ways for me where I never thought of. I wish the Super Eagles best of luck in the two games.''

