Taiwo Awoniyi has thanked Apostle Joshua Selman for the spiritual help which has been helping his football career

The Nigerian striker who plays for Union Berlin in Germany has been superb this season netting four goals

Lack of playing time at Premier League side Liverpool forced Taiwo Awoniyi out of the Premier League giants

Taiwo Awoniyi who is a Nigerian footballer currently playing for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin has named Apostle Joshua Selman as the man behind his recent goal prowess.

The former Liverpool striker has been superb so far this season for Union Berlin netting four goals in four matches which is an incredible achievement for the Nigerian superstar.

According to the post the Nigerian striker made available on his official social media page, Taiwo Awoniyi praised Apostle Selman for spiritual help.

Taiwo Awoniyi in action for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

“Another point away from home. Work in progress. Apostle Joshua Suleiman more than the spiritual activities. Believe me it is the mercy of God. Men do not just rise, God is the lifter of all men absolutely nothing without you.''

Many Nigerian football followers have been hailing Taiwo Awoniyi for how he has been able to hit the ground running this season thereby encouraging him to continue with his best form.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the performances of Taiwo Awoniyi so far, Kwara United chairman Kumbi Titiloye explained that the former Liverpool striker is a player who is dependable and reliable.

Kumbi Titiloye's reaction

''I am not surprised that Taiwo Awoniyi is shinning because he is a player I have known for years and I have also been telling him where he needs to work on for good development.

''Years back in Dubai, I convinced coach Manu Garba to try Taiwo Awoniyi at the Under 17 World Cup and we all saw how he impressed Nigerians which helped him to move to Liverpool.''

Before travelling back to Europe, Taiwo Awoniyi was in Nigeria and he visited the training of Kwara United where he gave the players cash.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Taiwo Awoniyi on Sunday evening, August 22, continued with his impressive show this season for German club Union Berlin by netting the goal that saved them from a defeat in the Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim.

Since returning to Union Berlin on a permanent basis from Liverpool, the Nigerian striker has been impressive and keeps improving on a daily basis.

Union Berlin travelled to Hoffenheim with the hopes of them avoiding defeat, and the club's chiefs would have Taiwo Awoniyi to thank for saving them in this encounter.

Union Berlin scored the first goal of the encounter through Niko in the 10th minute before the hosts restored parity in the 14th minute through Kevin Akpoguma.

