Cash App crooner Bella Shmurda has got Nigerians talking on social media after a report of the singer was spotted online

Shmurda was said to have travelled to another African country and misbehaved while he was there with his friends

The singer was arranged before a court of law where he was fined the sum of N135k and deported back to Nigeria

Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has been banned from travelling to Ghana for three months.

Sahara Reporters revealed that the singer and two of his friends attacked a doctor with a fork over their COVID-19 test result.

Singer Bella Shmurda has been banned from entering Ghana. Photos: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

Ghana deports Bella Shmurda

The Cable spoke with a Ghanaian doctor Earnest Asiebu who narrated the events that led to Shmurda attacking his colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, the Nigerian singer and his friends tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport in Accra and were sent into isolation. A retesting was done on them on the third day.

Earnest said:

"... when the results were being communicated, one of them tried to use a metal fork to stab a doctor who was overseeing the isolation."

Shmurda and his friends were then arraigned before the court where they pleaded guilty, were fined GH¢2,000 (N135,000), and deported to Nigeria.

Nigerians condemn Shmurda's misbehaviour

awo_iv:

"I do not support bad behaviour. If you go to another man's house/land, respect their laws. Simple."

rich___king:

"Ghana is not Nigeria, always act with your brain, welcome back home."

blacknificentvibez:

"Lawless sets, you think you are still in Nigeria right?

kwinololade:

"Why na Bella, don't kill ur career with your own hands."

faladzy:

"Small fame Una don Dey misbehave."

Bella Shmurda buys a Range Rover

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the Cash App crooner was seen dancing in front of his Range Rover and his Mercedes Benz as he celebrated with friends.

The new car came just shortly after he bought himself a brand new Benz. Both automobiles also had identical customized number plates.

Soon after the video went viral online, members of the online community had interesting things to say about it. While some of them congratulated him, others frowned at his wealth.

Source: Legit