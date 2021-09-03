Bobrisky became the talk of social media after he pulled celebrities and other dignitaries to attend his 30th birthday party

The extravagant celebrity has revealed that he is not done with getting billionaires to spend their money on his events

The crossdresser disclosed in a post that he will be moving into a mansion worth over N450m in October and he wants only billionaires to attend the party

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is one who is known for his lavish display of wealth and extravagant parties.

The effeminate celebrity threw a huge party for his 30th birthday on August 31 and it had big celebrities as well as other rich people in attendance.

Housewarming for billionaires

Bobrisky has revealed in another post that he is not done with throwing money around as he is set to move into a new house soon.

He disclosed that he got himself a mansion worth over N450m as a birthday gift for himself and will be throwing a housewarming party in October.

The housewarming party is not for the faint-hearted as the coordinated outfit for the high party will cost attendees N200k each.

In that light, Bobrisky revealed that the party is strictly for billionaires.

Reactions from fans

Everything Bobrisky does draws reactions on social media. Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

officialphina_musa:

"Omoh, wahala for who no be billionaire."

yourstruly_hilda:

"Later una go say money no dey Nigeria."

auntynurse005:

"Aseobi kill you there, lmao."

Bobrisky shows off dollars and bundles of naira he made at his party

Three days after Bobrisky's 30th birthday, the male barbie was yet to get over the events of his big day.

Bobrisky has been sharing photos showing the details of what went down, the influential people that attended, his stunning outfits, the food that was served, among other things.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Bobrisky showed off the money he made on his big day. The crossdresser was sprayed with both naira and dollar notes.

The camera later panned to a red chair where wads of naira notes were spotted.

