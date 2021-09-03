Crossdresser Bobrisky has got his fans and followers gushing after he shared a video from his 30th birthday party

The video showed different currencies as the controversial male barbie and an unidentified person tried to arrange them

As expected, Bobrisky's lovers took to his comment section to hail him while others told him to do giveaway for them

Three days after popular crossdresser Bobrisky's 30th birthday, the male barbie is yet to get over the events of his big day.

Bobrisky has been sharing photos showing the details of what went down, the influential people that attended, his stunning outfits, the food that was served, among other things.

Bobrisky shows off the money he made at his birthday party. Photos: @bobrisky222



Bobrisky happily displays the money he got

In a video the male barbie posted on his Instagram page, Bobrisky showed off the money he made on his big day. The crossdresser was sprayed with both naira and dollar notes.

The camera later panned to a red chair where wads of naira notes were spotted.

A big bag filled with money to the brim was also seen. As the crossdresser tried to arrange some of the money he poured on the floor, he dug out bundles of naira notes and showed them to his fans online.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Bobrisky said he is nobody's mate.

Check out the video below:

Bobrisky's lovers react

donrhymes_musik:

"Do giveaway boss."

ogechukwumunna:

"Bobby give me some na."

olaidehair:

"Confirm money rain."

pwetty_swit:

"Giveaway time."

daramola_faruk22:

"Person wey pick this money must have sense sha."

luchyglam:

"I trust you... have been waiting for this video since..bob of Lagos."

finefornoreason:

"I can see my Tasha's dollars."

Eniola Badmus celebrates with Bobrisky

A video making the round on social media captured the moment Eniola joined Bobrisky on the dance floor and rained several N500 notes on him.

The actress also seemed to have been inspired to keep spraying more money as fuji musician, KWAM1, sang her praises.

As expected, the video stirred mixed reactions from online observers who were only able to keep up with the lavish birthday party on social media.

