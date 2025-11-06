There is major shake-up as the price of cooking gas has increased again, with Dangote Refinery leading the charge

Market findings shows that depot operators now sell the product at N920 and N910 per kilogram, led by Dangote

Retailers have disclosed that the commodity may become scarce again due to supply glitches at various points

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians are bracing for another round of cooking gas price hikes as the Dangote Refinery increased its depot price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), sparking immediate reactions from dealers and retailers across the country.

Checks by Legit.ng show that the refinery now sells LPG at ₦930 per kilogram, up from ₦840 just days earlier — a nearly 11% increase in less than a week.

Cooking gas prices surge at Dangote Refinery and depots amid supply glitches. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Dealers and retailers adjust prices nationwide

Following the refinery’s price adjustment, major depot operators and retailers have begun updating their prices to reflect the new market realities.

Data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that NIPCO and NAVGAS depots now sell cooking gas at ₦910 and ₦920 per kilogram, respectively, while Stockgap in Port Harcourt has adjusted its rate to ₦990 per kilogram.

Dealers report that the ripple effect has reached retail outlets nationwide, with some Lagos and Abuja sellers already selling above ₦1,000 per kilogram as of Thursday, November 6, 2025.

“We are actually expecting supplies from the depots, but most of them are running out of stock,” a gas dealer in Lagos told Legit.ng.

Supply glitch hits major depots

Findings indicate that a supply glitch has hit major depots across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Warri, disrupting distribution to smaller gas retailers.

As of November 6, 2025, PetroleumPriceNG data showed that only two facilities, Navgas in Lagos and Stockgap in Port Harcourt, were actively dispensing LPG.

This contraction in supply has heightened fears of an imminent scarcity if the situation is not addressed promptly.

“Only two depots are selling now, and that’s very risky. It shows there’s a glitch in supply and possible scarcity incoming,” one operator warned.

Consumers, small businesses feel the heat

The price surge comes at a time when households and small businesses are already struggling with rising energy costs.

Many small restaurant operators and food vendors, who rely heavily on LPG, say the frequent price changes are making it difficult to plan or sustain daily operations.

“Every week, the price changes. You can’t buy in bulk because you’re not sure what will happen next,” said a restaurant owner in Benin City.

Industry analysts warn of more price shocks

Analysts warn that if the current supply and pricing trends persist, cooking gas could become even more expensive in the coming weeks.

They note that the October scarcity, which led to an 80% spike in prices, was triggered by a nationwide strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) against the Dangote Refinery, and the industry is yet to fully recover from that disruption.

Dangote Refinery announce new cooking gas prices nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Unless more depots resume active operations and supply stabilizes, Nigerians may face another round of sharp increases in the cost of an essential household fuel.

Nigerians may face cooking gas scarcity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians may soon face another round of cooking gas scarcity as supply disruptions intensify across the country’s depots.

The latest market data reveals a sharp decline in active supply points, triggering concerns among households and small businesses already grappling with high energy costs.

According to reports from Petroleumprice.ng as of October 31, 2025, only two facilities, Navgas in Lagos and Stockgap in Port Harcourt, are currently dispensing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Source: Legit.ng