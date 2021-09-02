An MC got much appreciation from a bride's father and got so many dollar bills for his performance

The event host stayed packing all the bills as he bent down to stuff one of his hands with the notes

Nigerians who reacted to the video said it seems being an MC is the next big thing that could make one quickly succeed in life

A video reshared by @Instablog9ja showing an event host, Dr Obyno, at a wedding ceremony as a bride's father rained dollars on him has generated massive reactions on social media.

In the short clip, the man obviously impressed by the MC's performance at his daughter's marriage ceremony sprayed him money.

The MC got busy picking the money. Photo source: @obynodaddymuna

Focused on the money

The old man continued giving the dollar bills out. The host bowed before the man as he struggled to pick the hard currency from the floor.

At a point, he almost kneeled to ensure he never missed any note out.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Is being an MC the next big thing?

Below are some of the reactions:

sefeenat said:

"He should remove that hat and pack the money there."

tinywale said:

"Na dis MC pick all Palliatives during Pandem."

nne_ebube said:

"MC for allow person pick money for am na."

oiza_gfd said:

"Chaii Na MC con be his real job now, his MD is just a plus or let me say his side hustle."

africatocanada said:

"Omo!!! Shey I won't become MC like this... See dollars!!! Especially when it's now N533=$1."

skin_loft said

"He can never leave the money."

Man with great energy

