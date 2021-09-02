A man has gone viral after his friends set up an advertisement of him looking for a wife to settle down with

According to his friends, Elvis Khamala drives a Mercedes Benz, went to Alliance High School, Kenya and supports Arsenal, therefore can persevere

Women on social media appreciated the friends for hooking their friend up with an opportunity to find a spouse

A man identified as Elvis Khamala has caused huge stir on social media after his friends advertised a wife vacancy on his behalf.

His friends created posts on their personal social media accounts asking single women to DM them their CVs after sharing the young man's solid profile.

Elvis Khamala and a poster made by his friends of his profile and what he is looking for. Photo: Elvis Khamala/Edwin O. Esilaba.

Source: UGC

Man's friends help him get a wife

One of his friends, Bonnie Rygoh Ochollah, posted:

"Senjee applications open. Must meet minimum qualifications. He went to Alliance, drives a Mercedes Benz and supports Arsenal FC, so he has proper character development cc Elvis Khamala."

His other friend Edwin O. Esilaba wrote a more detailed report about who Khamala is.

Part of what he wrote read:

"Luhya with a Luo lifestyle. The theme of the wedding will be something close to this advert. Kindly share your passport photo wearing white. We will photoshop you next to him and delete some words to do a wedding Invite. Wedding immediately once you arrive. We have a pastor, acting parents, venue and witnesses ready. He will provide for the venue, food and honeymoon. He has money. Lastly, congratulations on your beautiful wedding. May God bless your union."

Mixed reactions trail the advert

Here are some of the comments from people online about their request to get their friend a wife:

@Khamete S. W Nashibai commented:

"Application sent. I am already in Kakamega, with my suitcase. Near the stage heading to Kisumu."

@Sherry Le Grand Mopao said:

"I nominate myself."

@Nao Mi commented:

"I need friends like these ones, friends who want your well being, friends who care about your life."

@Abook Brian said:

"We have to fix the nation."

@Awuor Owino asked:

"Edwin O. Esilaba is their room to meet the groom first before application?"

Nigerian man takes search for love online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had sought love online, outlining benefits for potential female applicants.

The man named Chudy said he wants a girlfriend who will be understanding enough to accept N150,000 as a monthly salary.

Chudy also indicated that the amount is subject to a possible raise after three months and there will be other offers and benefits including the 13th month, pension, and more.

