A man, Sechaba Peter Tomodi, has gone online to celebrate his job and the beautiful woman he just married

Peter revealed online that he became a family man nearly two months after he got a good job as a system analyst

Many LinkedIn users took to his page as they flooded his comment section with messages of congratulations

A young man with the name Sechaba Peter Tomodi has taken to his LinkedIn page to narrate how God blessed him abundantly.

He revealed that after getting a job on Thursday, July 1, God gave him a wife on Saturday, August 28. Sharing a photo of the beautiful woman, Peter thanked God for the blessings.

The man said he is blessed to have a wife and job. Photo source: Sechaba Peter Tomodi

Put God first

In the snap, the beautiful couple wore a bright smile as the man held her. Many people took to the man’s comment section to celebrate him.

There were others who used the opportunity to advise the new couple on the need to put God at the centre of their affairs.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 200 comments and more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Charles Elisha said:

"Congratulations! God is always on time and on point. Cheers!!!"

Daniella Musele said:

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Tomodi, remember to put God in the center of your work and your marriage always, may continue to be happy as you are happy now. God bless your home."

Dinah Thema Nkosi said:

"Congratulations are in order, may your marriage be blessed abundantly, and wishing you all the best with your career."

Matsela Qoopane said:

"God is really showing off."

Esther Maina said:

"Double blessing, congrat."

Bobola J. Adeparusi said:

"Congratulations Sir. Wishing you a happy married life and an amazing career experience. Cheers."

