Maria, JMK, and Sammie were sent packing from the BBNaija house on August 29, and Maria's exit shocked a lot of people

The unexpected eviction sparked reactions on social media with many people unable to accept the fact that Maria left before some people

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to his Instagram page to react to the eviction which he tagged the worst ever

The 6th, 7th and 8th housemates who were sent packing from the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house were JMK, Maria and Sammie.

While a lot of people were not moved by JMK and Sammie's exit, Maria's shocked some others and sparked reactions on social media.

Uti Nwachukwu reacts

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, took to his Instagram story channel with a clip of the moment shortly before Maria was evicted.

Uti lamented in the background about how the eviction was the worst ever because the boring housemates were the ones left in the house.

In another post, he commended Maria and noted that the house would never be the same without her.

In a different post sighted by Legit.ng, Uti claimed that Maria was milked dry by the show organisers, seeing as she was a wild card.

He continued that the week she was Head of House, she couldn't do anything with it and was given no reward even though she executed the secret task.

The media personality also noted that she was punished heavily and she could not be saved by the current HOH.

Reactions

_horlaayeancarh:

"She caused it herself!! Na overconfidence no make febuary complete."

Blaack__diamondd:

"Y’all making it look like there’s supposed to be a special treatment for Maria, if someone else won head of house the week she did they’d have carried the task out too!!"

_.suhad:

"But she spoilt her game herself."

loveth.akrah:

"Maria was the most advantaged HM in my opinion. Apart from being pretty which is pleasing to watch, she was given special tasks/ assignments that put her on the limelight for viewers. She broke rules, hence the consequences."

Robbypower:

"Uti is right, Maria is a strong lady."

Uti talks about respect in the BBNaija house

The media personality, in a post, said that an iron fist is needed to rule in an unruly environment.

Uti stated this in reaction to Liquorose's statement to her fellow contestants to respect her as the Head of House. Liquorose noted that she is representing Big Brother and should be respected accordingly.

Reacting to Liquorose's statement, he reminded his followers of the time when Pere also demanded respect from his fellow housemates.

