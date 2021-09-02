A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing how she went door-to-door in the search for a job

The lady's positive attitude and determined spirit has encouraged lots of young people to take the same initiative in their own careers

Many professionals headed to the comments section to wish the student well in her quest for employment

A young job seeker has inspired people with her drive, heading door-to-door to hand out her CV to potential employers.

The astonishing young lady is not making any excuses and has found resourceful ways to keep active in the job market.

A local job seeker has gone door-to-door dropping off her CV to potential employers. Images: @modiegiseloana/Instagram

She made a brave move

Heading to her LinkedIn account, safety management student Modiegi Seloana shared her story. She stood smiling outside her home looking super enthusiastic about the day's activities.

She said:

"Today I went door-to-door, dropping CVs."

Seloana was certainly dressed up for the occasion and fellow LinkedIn members could not even begin to imagine how many doors she had knocked on - literally. The positive young lady left many young people feeling encouraged to take the same initiative in their own job hunts.

Many wished her well

Check out some of the comments below:

Jabulani Makhubalo said:

"Did you get the job sis? Because if you did... I'm also going to go door-to-door. You are leading us."

Alexander Alick. S Kazimoto said:

"Inspiring indeed. Only hard work pays. What you are doing is the right way. Sweat brings sweet. Just want to wish you all the best of luck out of your initiative to do drop in activity in organisations. Do not relent. Thumbs up."

Justus Joseph said:

"Hopefully, something will come up for you."

Robert B. said:

"Wishing you luck. Keep active and positive!"

TOPOLLO MABUSE said:

"That's what I want to do tomorrow when I wake up. You are such an inspiration."

sithabile ncube said:

"May all your hard work shine in the end."

Lady remained jobless after over 1000 applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi, took her unemployment frustration to LinkedIn as she spoke about her several failed attempts at getting a job.

In a long post, the lady revealed that she has been jobless since November 2020. Between that year and now, she applied for more than 1,000 job opportunities as they all hit a rock.

For the few that she was able to get an interview, their salaries according to her were very low. Favour said even people stopped accepting her LinkedIn connection requests, a situation she reasoned could have been caused by her job-seeking situation.

