Air travellers affected by the Middle East crisis are demanding refunds from Emirates and Qatar Airways

Some travellers say their refund requests have not been processed weeks after the cancellations

Emirates has resumed limited Dubai–Lagos flights, but refund requests from passengers remain unresolved

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigerian passengers affected by flight disruptions linked to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East have renewed calls for refunds from international airlines, particularly Emirates and Qatar Airways, PUNCH reported.

The flight disruptions followed escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Photo: LIVINUS, VCG.

Source: Getty Images

The disruptions followed escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which forced several airlines to adjust or suspend operations across the region.

Affected travelers say the situation has left many of them stranded, with some claiming their refund requests have remained unresolved weeks after the cancellations.

Travellers report delays in refund processing

Some passengers told journalists that they had booked flights with Emirates and Qatar Airways before the airlines halted certain services due to the regional airspace restrictions.

Travel agents familiar with the situation said they had filed multiple refund requests on behalf of their clients but were still awaiting responses from the airlines.

They added that the delays had created uncertainty for many travellers who were unable to proceed with their trips.

Flight operations resume but refund requests persist

Recently, Emirates resumed limited services on the Dubai–Lagos–Dubai route. However, passengers who opted not to travel said their refund requests were still pending.

Reports indicate that the difficulties began when renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran forced airlines to modify flight schedules across key Middle East travel corridors.

Pilgrims and other travellers affected

Several Nigerians travelling through the region were reportedly heading to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj pilgrimage when the disruptions began.

Others had planned international trips for business engagements, medical appointments, and other personal reasons.

Some passengers said they had visited airline offices several times in a bid to resolve their refund requests but had not yet received their money.

Airline promises to review operations

A source close to Emirates reportedly said the airline had assured stakeholders that refund requests would be addressed as quickly as possible.

In a communication to its trade partners, the airline urged travellers to consider available travel alternatives while it continues to monitor the situation.

According to the memo, the airline said it would adjust its flight operations depending on developments in the region and publish updates on its website.

Passengers threaten legal action

One affected traveller, identified as Muhammed, said he requested a refund through his travel agent immediately after the airline suspended operations but had yet to receive any payment.

Another passenger, Foluke Adedayo, warned she might seek legal redress if the airline fails to process her request.

She noted that although the disruption was beyond the airline’s control, passengers should not be made to bear the financial burden for trips that could not take place.

Travel industry stakeholders say refund applications have increased, but urge passengers to remain patient. Photo: Qatar Airways.

Source: UGC

Travel agencies urge patience

The president of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Yinka Folami, confirmed that refund requests had increased significantly among travellers using Middle Eastern routes.

However, he encouraged affected passengers to remain patient, explaining that many refund cases had already been processed successfully.

Folami also pointed out that passengers still have options besides refunds, such as rescheduling their trips or choosing alternative travel arrangements.

FG sends message to stranded Nigerians in Middle East

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has assured Nigerians stranded in Qatar and other Middle East countries that evacuation would begin once the airspace became safe.

The assurance was given by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, following appeals from Nigerians unable to leave due to regional tensions.

Authorities said evacuation plans were on standby, pending clearance of airspace affected by the Iran-United States conflict.

Source: Legit.ng