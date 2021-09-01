A viral photo of a groundnut seller has stirred reactions online because of the way she arranged her products

While there were people who praised her attention to detail, others said that she could have used the time for selling

In the snap, the lady built a fence of groundnuts on her tray in an attempt to get the attention of anyone who sees them

The photo of a groundnut seller has generated much conversation on social media after it was posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut.

What amazed many people was the way the woman arranged every piece on her tray to create a kind of art.

People were amazed by her creativity. Photo source: @mufusatundeednut

Source: Instagram

What a work of art

The seller built a fence around the tray with the products and created a heap at the centre. Atop the groundnuts are the different cups she uses to measure out each purchase to her customers.

Tunde said:

"Wow! She arranged all these? Wow… If I see this woman and I have money on that day, I will pay for all without collecting the groundnuts, then tell her to go home and rest. This right here is not easy. This is packaging. She takes her business serious."

See the post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has close to 700 comments with several thousand likes.

See packaging

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

scoobynero said:

"This packaging is better than the packaging of those instagram ppl { that deletes all their post then leave 1 or no post to make theirselves look very busy in real life }."

obaksolo said:

"This serious job, arranging this. May God bless all women working hard legitimately to earn living."

adelinathemermaid said:

"Wow! Bless her, strong lady."

boldlypresh__ said:

"I want to applaud her but time wey she use arrange this thing eh she for don use am sell better market."

pearl_john___ joked:

"Only she can arrange Nigeria problem."

Source: Legit.ng