Nigerians are hardworking people who inspire others around the world with their determination to succeed no matter the odds against them. Many of these people have proven that "Naija no dey carry last" as they rose from grass to grace.

Legit.ng presents 5 hardworking Nigerians that rose from grass to grace.

1. Kunle Adewale

Kunle Adewale is a successful visual artist making the country proud in the diaspora. The Nigerian man uses arts in medicine programme to facilitate healing for patients.

Life wasn’t rosy for Adewale who was born into a family of 17. He lived in a single room apartment with his family in the slums of Mushin, Lagos.

Interestingly, the Nigerian man worked his way to the top with his artistic talent, and he is celebrated in Cincinnati, Ohio, on every August 2.

Kunle Adewale is making Nigeria proud in the diaspora. Photo credit: Kunle Adewale

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Eyitayo O

Eyitayo O dealt with many struggles while growing up. The young man said his father abandoned him and his mum when he was just two years.

He lost his mother when he was 22 and the young man faced many challenges afterwards. Eyitayo, however, succeeded and founded a tech company called Utiva.

Eyitayo O is the founder of Utiva. Photo credit: Eyitayo O/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

3. Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo

Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo is a businessman and politician who hailed from Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Life was hard for Agbonifo at a young age and he had to sell used clothes to survive. The man went from selling used to clothes to selling designers.

Eghosa is a successful businessman who recently gained admission to Paris School of Business for his master's degree in Luxury and Fashion Management.

Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo used to sell used clothes in Benin City before achieving tremendous success. Photo credit: @etek_notions

Source: Instagram

4. E-Money

Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money is a billionaire businessman and chief executive officer of Five Star Music.

He struggled through life in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state where he was born. E-Money refused to allow his background to discourage him from achieving success.

The 40-year-old man is one of the youngest billionaires in Nigeria and his success has continued to inspire many.

E-Money is the CEO of Five Star Music. Photo credit: gistoftheday.com

Source: UGC

5. Olusina Daodu

Olusina Daodu is the managing director of a travel agency, 1860 Travels. He said he got his big-time partnership with an entertainment company in America that changed his life from nothing to something right from his bedroom.

According to Daodu, he started his travel consulting business without having a physical office until the turnaround deal with the entertainment company came and he started having branches in most states across the country.

Olusina Daodu is an inspiration to many Nigerians. Photo credit: Olusina Daodu

Source: UGC

Man who used to sell shoes on the streets shares success story

In other news, a young man has left netizens impressed with an incredible story of how he became a huge business owner from selling shoes on the streets.

Mark Jnr Jere from Zambia shared a story on Facebook with photos of him showing where it all started and where he has got to.

From the photos, a young Mark could be seen seated on the street selling official footwear while seated on a stool.

Source: Legit.ng