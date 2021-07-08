Governor Dapo Abiodun made news on Wednesday, July 7, as he joined traffic wardens in his state to ease congestion

The development happened while the governor was returning home from his office after the day's work

Mixed reactions trailed his act, while many praised him, others said he should replicate the same effort in other parts of the state

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, showed love to his people on Wednesday, July 7, as he demonstrated what it means to serve.

While he was coming back from work, the man met a huge traffic jam around Oke-Mosan area of the state. According to him, the congestion was caused by the ongoing road construction in the area.

I just want vehicles to move freely

Instead of disrupting the traffic with the power of his office, he came down from his vehicle and joined strength with the traffic wardens to ease the situation.

Sharing photos of his selfless act on Facebook, the governor’s post partly read:

“I then alighted and joined traffic controllers in easing movement of vehicles on their respective journeys.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

At the time of writing this report, the post has got almost 2,000 likes with hundreds of comments from Nigerians.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adekoya Lanre said:

"You can easily do that mr governor come to Sango before under bridge towards oju ore, is impassable, total collapse of road."

Kofoshi Bab's said:

"This is why you are elected and the reason why Ogun state as a whole allow you to feed, dine on their tax fund. So you don't need to praise your self Mr Governor for doing part of your Job."

Folasheycrown Oduola said:

"All na scam, election is coming and u started acting all good, I want to ask, is Agbado crossing, Agbado oja,oke.aro,lambe,ijoko not part of ogun state???"

Aminat Irawo said:

"Good very good, you are one our good governors, hope you are going to continue more than that in your second term."

Woman controls traffic in the rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a woman controlling traffic despite a heavy downpour in Kwara state has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip, the woman abandoned her shelter, stepped into the rain, and worked energetically to ease traffic on the road.

As the traffic warden worked with so much passion, she kept checking her time. The result of her work was evident as traffic on every part of the road kept moving seamlessly despite the heavy rain.

Source: Legit