Dr Mkor Aondona was arrested in Makurdi over allegations of sext0rtion, cyber bullying, and blackmail

Students Allege Sexual Exploitation: Petitioners say Aondona demanded sex for ushering jobs, secretly recorded the acts, and used the footage to blackmail victims

Investigation Ongoing: EFCC seized the suspect’s devices; some explicit videos may have circulated. Aondona is set to be charged to court soon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Dr Mkor Aondona, Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue state on Documentation, Research, and Planning, over allegations of sext0rtion, cyber bullying, and blackmail.

Aondona was picked up by operatives of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Friday, June 20, following a series of petitions by female students who claimed they were exploited and harassed by the governor’s aide under the guise of ushering jobs.

EFCC Arrests Top Governor's Aide

Victims allege coercion and hidden recordings

According to the petitioners, Aondona allegedly targeted slim and attractive young women, offering them temporary ushering jobs in exchange for sexual favours.

The complainants said they were coerced into sexual relations, unaware that Aondona was secretly recording their encounters.

The EFCC said the victims alleged that Aondona used these videos to blackmail them, threatening to release the footage unless they continued to yield to his demands.

Explicit videos allegedly in circulation

Investigators believe some of the explicit material may already be circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

EFCC sources also noted that the suspect’s phone and digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis.

The EFCC has confirmed that Aondona will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

