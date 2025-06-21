JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Top Governor’s Aide, Reason, Other Details Emerge
- Dr Mkor Aondona was arrested in Makurdi over allegations of sext0rtion, cyber bullying, and blackmail
- Students Allege Sexual Exploitation: Petitioners say Aondona demanded sex for ushering jobs, secretly recorded the acts, and used the footage to blackmail victims
- Investigation Ongoing: EFCC seized the suspect’s devices; some explicit videos may have circulated. Aondona is set to be charged to court soon
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Dr Mkor Aondona, Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue state on Documentation, Research, and Planning, over allegations of sext0rtion, cyber bullying, and blackmail.
Aondona was picked up by operatives of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Friday, June 20, following a series of petitions by female students who claimed they were exploited and harassed by the governor’s aide under the guise of ushering jobs.
Victims allege coercion and hidden recordings
According to the petitioners, Aondona allegedly targeted slim and attractive young women, offering them temporary ushering jobs in exchange for sexual favours.
The complainants said they were coerced into sexual relations, unaware that Aondona was secretly recording their encounters.
The EFCC said the victims alleged that Aondona used these videos to blackmail them, threatening to release the footage unless they continued to yield to his demands.
Explicit videos allegedly in circulation
Investigators believe some of the explicit material may already be circulating on social media and messaging platforms.
EFCC sources also noted that the suspect’s phone and digital devices have been seized for forensic analysis.
The EFCC has confirmed that Aondona will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944