A Nigerian man, Denu Bon, has taken to social media to celebrate as he is set to bag a university degree with his mother on the same day

While he will bag a bachelor's degree in architecture from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, his 51-year-old mother will be conferred with a doctoral degree

Denu, in a lengthy celebratory post, showered encomiums on his mother for being resilient in furthering her studies against all odds

A Nigerian man, Denu Bon, has excitedly announced on Linkedln that he would be graduating from the university on the same day with his mother.

Denu said that his mother's first academic sojourn at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state began in 1992 when she secured admission for pre-degree studies after 5 years of not getting admitted.

He celebrated his resilient mother for furthering her education

Source: UGC

According to him, his mother, Elizabeth Ogunbona, had her bachelor's degree in 1998 but was hell-bent on furthering her education to the zenith.

However childbearing and family demands stood in her way, making her wait for many years before continuing the quest for further studies.

Denu said in 2018, his mum successfully aced her doctoral thesis while combining being a school owner, managing a start-up and school work.

She sacrificed for her kid

Unfortunately, his mum couldn't complete the program as she sacrificed her fees for her daughter's.

In 2018, Elizabeth reenrolled for the doctoral degree in agricultural extensions and will finally be graduating as she got to pay the program fees.

Many describe his mother as a source of inspiration

Oluwakemi Sheba said:

"Denu Bon This is amazing! .,.. Now I know where you got all the paparazzi from.

"Congratulations to momsie "

Adedapo Adedare wrote:

"Wow your mom is a source of inspiration to us all... Big ups to her, and double congratulations to your family."

Ogooluwa G. Adeoye remarked:

"Wow wow wow...... Hearty congratulations to mummy.

"If she didn't give up then who am I to be tired of education....

"Your mom story is inspiring.

"Now I know where you get the energy to combine achitecture, writing and book publishing."

Okoli Jacinta stated:

"Wow!..your mom is an inspiration, her determination and focus is commendable

"Congratulations to you two Denu Bon."

Mum celebrates graduating same year with her daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother had celebrated graduating same year with her daughter.

The mum named Dr. Vhonani Sarah-Jane Neluvhalani had made many sacrifices for the sake of her studies, including time with the children.

Celebrating the feat on social media, the woman wrote:

"My LLD was conferred yesterday NWUPukke. My eldest daughter's LLB was conferred earlier this year. I am truly humbled and greatful! Being a mom to a blended family of 5 girls they ended calling me Dr.Mommy."

