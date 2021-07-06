A beautiful mum and daughter have bagged their respective law degrees in the same year, inspiring social media users

The proud mum, who is officially a doctorate degree holder, shared the inspiring story on social media

Naturally, Mzansi took to wishing the powerful duo well in the comments section and some couldn't help flirting with the pretty daughter

A stunning mum and daughter have bagged their degrees in the same year. The two law students just secured their doctorate and bachelor's degrees respectively.

This stunning mom and daughter duo have graduated together. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: UGC

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared their touching story.

Dr. Vhonani Sarah-Jane Neluvhalani had made many sacrifices for the sake of her studies, including time with the children.

However, the mum of 5 stayed motivated even more so knowing she had a young daughter following in her footsteps.

She wrote:

" My LLD was conferred yesterday NWUPukke. My eldest daughter's LLB was conferred earlier this year. I am truly humbled and greatful! Being a mom to a blended family of 5 girls they ended calling me Dr.Mommy."

Naturally, social media users took to praising the incredible women for their achievements. Some even shot their shot with the doctor's very beautiful daughter.

Check out some of the comments below:

Johan Bosman said:

"Not only brainy, but beautiful also. Congratulations girls, the sky is the limit . Go for it."

Philma Boonzaaier said:

"Congratulations well done ladies.keep reaching for the stars"

Le Monky said:

"Wow congratulations ladies... Reading makes a mam."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Ncoooh anisebahle and congrats to u both ladies"

Kwit Crystal said:

"I'd be the happiest if i could get the contacts of the youngest one...Thank you Mom in-law."

Irene Mmetja Molokomme said:

"My former Business Entities lecturer, im proud."

Proud mum poses with her newborn kid as she bags university degree

In similar news, despite the difficulty students have had to face in the 2020/2021 academic year due to the global pandemic, a mother, Angel Earlene, finally bagged a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Computer Science.

Angel Earlene disclosed she had to combine her work with her studies whilst being pregnant at the same time.

She said:

''I started and finished my senior year with you. I worked until I was 38 weeks with you."

Source: Legit Newspaper