Chidiogo, the daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, has given birth to a child and she is called Nneora

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to congratulate her on both the publication of her book and the baby

Chidiogo revealed that the month of August was a very good one for her family even as she looks forward to more success for her book

The daughter of the late Dora Akunyili who in her lifetime was the head of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has welcomed a child with her husband, Andrew Parr.

People sighted the baby when she made a video talking about the new memoir written about her mother.

Chidiogo was all smiles as she showed her baby and new book. Photo source: @chidiogo.akunyili

Source: Instagram

August was a month of blessing

At a point in the video, the woman put down the book as she picked up the baby to give her a warm embrace.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the description, the woman said that the month of August was a really blessed one for her and her family.

Many people took to her comment section to congratulate the new mother on both the arrival of her baby and the memoir.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 200 comments with many likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ursulasebastine said:

"So so cute!!! Congrats!"

naijael said:

"Gosh how wonderful! Congratulation."

vaness.faria said:

"OHHHHH MY GOODNESSS!!!! I’m in tears! How precious!!! Welcome to the world baby girl! Congratulations to you both!!! Love love love!"

somke_bo said:

"I honestly don't know why watching this made me cry... Welcome Nneora (I hope I spelt her name right)."

odinobiilegbune said:

"I am in an Ubér and grinning under my mask…. One of the most beautiful sights….. a baby and a book. Well done You... The story continues. Look at those adorable little legs, long….. you must be in love. Congratulations to the Akunyili and Parr families."

A birth in a bus park

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 39-year-old woman, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, who was looking for a male child for a long time was rewarded with one in an unusual condition.

An aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Maria Ude Nwachi, revealed the news on her Facebook page as she shared photos.

According to her, the woman who hails from Enugu state has been believing in God for a male child, seeing that their first six children are girls.

Source: Legit