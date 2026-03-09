The City of Houston has officially proclaimed February 28 as Dr. Harry Akinola Day to recognise his contributions to leadership development and community advancement

The proclamation was announced at the Ultra 2026 Global Leadership Summit, attended by global executives, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders

City officials said Akinola’s work had influenced organisations across continents and reinforced the importance of leadership in institutional growth

The proclamation was announced during the Ultra 2026 Global Leadership Summit, which brought together executives, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders from different parts of the world to discuss leadership and the future of work.

Dr. Harry Akinola acknowledged during the Ultra 2026 Global Leadership Summit in Houston.

City honours leadership innovation

Houston Mayor John Whitmire commended Akinola for his influence on leadership thinking and practice. He noted that innovative leadership plays an important role in building resilient institutions, strengthening businesses and supporting community development.

Speaking at the summit, Akinola reflected on the changing demands placed on leaders in an increasingly complex environment. He said effective leadership requires clarity, adaptability and a readiness to rethink how organisations function.

Global career in leadership development

Akinola is a global talent and leadership executive with close to two decades of experience designing leadership systems, talent strategies and organisational transformation initiatives across multiple regions, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Central America and North America.

Over the years, he has worked as a strategic partner to senior executives, supporting organisations as they align leadership capability with long term growth and operational transformation. His work has engaged leadership teams within global companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Puma Energy and Standard Bank Group, overseeing workforces numbering in the tens of thousands.

Ultrashift and community impact

In 2009, Akinola founded Ultrashift Inc., a leadership and professional development platform. Through conferences, leadership labs and executive coaching programmes, more than 10,000 professionals across over 10 countries have participated in its initiatives.

The organisation’s flagship Ultra Conference serves as a forum where leaders examine organisational agility, leadership transformation and evolving workplace realities.

Akinola also advances his work through Ushift Growth Advisory, supporting founders, boards and executive teams on leadership capability and organisational design.

Beyond the corporate space, Akinola has received honours from Fort Bend County and a United States Congressional Recognition for leadership and community contributions.

