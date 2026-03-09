Nigeria's currency faces a 'stealth redenomination' as small naira notes vanish from circulation

Inflation renders smaller denominations nearly useless, pushing the minimum viable note to ₦100 or ₦200

Consumer behaviour reshapes currency use, revealing economic realities beyond official monetary policy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria may not have officially redenominated its currency, but everyday economic realities suggest something close to it is already happening.

Across markets and transport hubs, small naira notes such as ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, and even ₦50 are rapidly disappearing from practical use.

Smaller naira notes quietly disappearing from circulation. leading to unofficial redenomination. Credit: Sergii Zyskо

Source: Getty Images

In theory, these denominations remain legal tender issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. But in reality, inflation and changing consumer behaviour have pushed them to the margins of the economy.

Many traders and transport operators simply refuse them, while buyers rarely carry them. This gradual shift, driven not by policy but by economic conditions, is what analysts describe as a “stealth redenomination.”

What redenomination normally means

In most countries, redenomination is a formal process. Governments remove zeros from their currency, introduce new banknotes, and adjust wages, prices, and contracts to reflect the new value.

Nigeria has not taken such official steps. The naira, introduced in 1973 to replace the Nigerian pound, still has denominations ranging from ₦5 to ₦1,000.

However, the everyday value of these notes has changed dramatically due to years of inflation and currency depreciation. As prices rise, the purchasing power of smaller denominations shrinks until they become practically irrelevant.

The result is a currency system where the lowest denominations technically exist but are rarely used in real transactions.

Inflation is making small notes obsolete

Across major markets, it is nearly impossible to buy anything meaningful with the smallest naira notes.

A ₦10 note, for example, cannot purchase common items such as sachet water, transport fare, or snacks. As prices rise, the smallest useful denomination in many places has shifted upward to ₦100 or ₦200.

This change is not enforced by government policy. Instead, it reflects what happens when inflation steadily erodes purchasing power.

In practical terms, the economy begins operating as though the smallest notes no longer exist, even though they remain part of the official currency system.

Markets already reflect the new reality

In busy commercial areas like Balogun, Agege, and other markets, small notes have almost vanished from circulation.

Vendors rarely give change in ₦5 or ₦10 notes. Even ₦20 and ₦50 are becoming less common. Many businesses round prices to the nearest ₦100 or higher to avoid dealing with small denominations.

According to a report by BusinessDay, this behaviour gradually reshapes how the currency functions. Instead of an official redenomination announced by policymakers, everyday transactions are redefining the effective value of the naira.

Why Nigeria has avoided official redenomination

Nigeria has previously considered formally redenominating the naira. A proposal in 2008 would have removed two zeros from the currency, turning ₦100 into ₦1 in the new system. The plan was later cancelled before implementation.

Since then, policymakers have focused on monetary reforms, exchange rate adjustments, and banking sector policies rather than altering the structure of the currency itself.

However, the economic forces that redenomination typically addresses, such as inflation and currency weakness, have continued to shape how Nigerians use cash.

A currency system quietly adjusting

The disappearance of small naira notes highlights a deeper reality: currencies evolve not only through government policy but also through daily economic behaviour.

When prices rise and purchasing power falls, the smallest units of money naturally fade from use. What remains is a currency system that functions differently from how it appears on paper.

Inflation and currency devaluation wipes off small naira notes. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For Nigeria, this quiet shift suggests that the naira is undergoing an informal transformation driven by inflation, consumer habits, and market realities rather than official monetary reform.

