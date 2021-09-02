Governor Samuel Ortom wants the Nigerian courts to help clear his name after allegations against him by an APC chieftain

The APC chieftain, Senator George Akume, a former governor of Benue state, recently poured expletives on Ortom

Not one to take such allegations lightly, Governor Ortom is now approaching the courts to help redeem his image

Makurdi - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has revealed that he will institute a lawsuit against Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Ortom said the court case will be instituted against the former governor of the state for allegedly peddling false information about him and his administration.

Governor Ortom says Senator Akume must explain all his allegations in court. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Terver Akase, the spokesman of Ortom, confirmed the development to The Cable newspaper.

Speaking recently, Governor Ortom said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The allegations by the minister in the said press conference were cheap lies and blackmail. Let him explain all the allegations at the court.”

On his part, the Benue state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir John Ngbede, at a press conference in Makurdi said Senator Akume has sold his soul to the devil.

Daily Trust newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The major demand of Senator Akume at the Abuja outing at which he sold his soul to the devil is a declaration of a state of emergency in Benue state.”

Governor Ortom had last year, won a court case against a former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Benue APC's attack on Ortom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Benue state chapter of APC, recently urged Governor Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftains of the party including Akume accused the state governor of using foul language on the president.

The APC stakeholders made the call at a news conference on Monday, August 30 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ortom, Presidency in war of words

The presidency had earlier accused Governor Ortom of spreading hatred and division in the country with his utterances.

Senior presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, August 25.

The presidential spokesman also said the governor's statement is an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes.

Source: Legit