The APC stakeholders in Benue state have demanded that Governor Samuel Ortom immediately issues an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the APC chieftains, the governor's consistent verbal attacks on the president can affect the fortunes of Benue state

The party stalwarts also asked the president to declare a state of emergency in Benue state due to insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The Benue state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Governor Samuel Ortom, to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftains of the party accused the state governor of using foul language on the president.

The APC stakeholders made the call at a news conference on Monday, August 30 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Governor Ortom has been a thorn in the flesh of the presidency in the last few years. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Benue APC asks Ortom to apologise to Buhari

Addressing the gathering, the APC leader in the state and minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, expressed dismayed over Ortom’s utterances targeted at the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari, for using foul language on Mr President.

“This unwarranted and ill-motivated attack has been going on for over one year now, and it seems Buhari’s silence and incredible display of magnanimity to the governor and the people of Benue has not been enough to pacify him.

“​We cannot, however, stand by and watch this brazen show of shame by the governor through infantile and irresponsible public statements on the president.

“And the possible destruction of the cordial relationship, the state as a federating unit has always enjoyed with the centre.”

The minister added:

“As far as we know, the president has delivered all his obligations to the governor and people of Benue by ensuring regular and prompt releases of the state and local government’s monthly federal allocations.

“All of which amounted to about N500 billion since Ortom’s assumption of office as governor in 2015.

“Furthermore, Buhari had released N40 billion to the Ortom’s administration as bail out funds to enable him pay outstanding salaries, pensions and allowances, among others.”

Akume, however, asked Buhari to declare state of emergency in Benue, to curb the prevailing security challenge in the north-central state.

Ortom, Presidency in war of words

The presidency had earlier accused Governor Ortom of spreading hatred and division in the country with his utterances.

Senior presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, August 25.

The presidential spokesman also said the governor's statement is an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes.

Responding, Governor Ortom said instead of launching an attack on his person, the presidency should focus on the issues he raised and address them immediately. Governor Ortom has asked the presidency to address the issues he raised.

The governor demanded an apology from the presidency for accusing him of stirring ethnic tensions and calling for genocide.

Governor Ortom advised the Buhari administration to focus on ending the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country, fix the economy, and stop the stinking corruption under its watch.

Source: Legit