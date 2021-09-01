Youth groups in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria say they have no choice but to start defending themselves henceforth

The region has been invaded by armed bandits who ransack local communities in the region at intervals

The groups say the government has failed to protect them, hence the need to protect themselves from the invaders

Jos - A group, Save Middle Belt Nigeria has condemned the killing of innocent citizens in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria by armed herdsmen, vowing that they will begin the process of defending themselves henceforth.

The group alleged that the killings are part of an elaborate agenda by the killer herdsmen to annihilate the indigenous inhabitants of the middle belt and take over their ancestral land.

The group accused the Buhari-led government of not doing enough to protect them. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Philip Jwan, and published by Vanguard newspaper.

The group also demanded that the security agencies put an end to the killing of Plateau indigenes by the gunmen immediately.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They also called for an immediate review of the nation’s top military command structure to tackle the crisis.

Part of the statement read:

“Henceforth, we will no longer fold our hands and watch these terrorists and bandits achieve their heinous agenda of ethnic cleansing.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides a guarantee for self-defence. Self-defence is a constitutional right.

“We hereby demand the immediate review of the nation’s top military command and intelligence infrastructure to tackle these atrocious monsters threatening the foundation of our great country.”

Some Nigerians have reacted to the stance of the Middle Belt youths.

Umerie Chibuike Victor wrote on Facebook:

“Kill anyone who comes to attack you, this government is not ready to tackle insecurity. So sad.”

Satison Kaura wrote:

“That's the best way to do it defend yourself since the government failed. don't listen to the empty promises from the Nigerian government.”

Ugwuoke Henry wrote:

“There is no other solution brothers. You need to sit up and defend yourselves.”

Recall that residents of Plateau state were recently asked to defend themselves from attacks as crises in the state continue unabated.

The call was made by the Plateau state House of Assembly who declared that conventional security can no longer help the people.

The resolution of the Assembly was greeted with approval by various groups in the state.

Meanwhile, emerging reports indicate that the lawmakers are under pressure to impeach Governor Simon Lalong over the escalation of attacks in the state.

Residents of the state who perceive Governor Lalong as taking sides are pushing for actions against the Plateau chief executive.

Some of the lawmakers have also confirmed that they are facing pressure from members of their constituency who accused them of joining the governor to abandon them amid insecurity.

Source: Legit