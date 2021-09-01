I’m in Bankruptcy Which I Haven’t Settled: Rapper Vic O Laments Bitterly as He Loses Dad
- Nigerians rapper, Vic O has been thrown into mourning following the death of his supportive father
- The young man took to his Instagram page to lament bitterly about how he was down financially and death still took away his father
- Vic O expressed how shattered and heartbroken he was, he also said that he still spoe to his father hours before his death
Popular Nigerian rapper, Vic O has taken to social media to announce the tragic passing of his father.
He took to his Instagram page with a video where he lamented bitterly about how wicked death is to have taken his father.
Vic O declares bankruptcy
In the video, the rapper revealed that he is in bankruptcy which he has not been able to settle and yet dealt him the huge blow.
He said that he still spoke with his supportive father just the day before and he got a call about his passing hours later.
Vic O expressed how much pain he felt in that moment, saying his bleeding heart was shattered. He also solicited for support.
He wrote:
"I just lost my lovely dad this morning. Death is wicked."
Watch video below:
Fans and colleagues sympathize with Vic O
theonlychigul:
"So sorry for your loss, I pray for strength and peace."
Gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:
"So sorry to hear this bro. May his soul rest in peace."
iamsexysteel:
"Take heart my brother, he’s definitely in a better place."
jaywonjuwonlo:
"So sorry brother. Please accept my condolences."
st.an5898:
"May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Stay strong Vic."
greatudeali_21:
"Sorry bro, you’ll get over it. I believe in you."
apetamin_weight_gain_syrup:
"May God comfort you."
Waje loses beloved dad
Popular Nigerian singer, Waje was thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved father.
The entertainer shared a photo of her late father and took to the caption with a short heartbreaking note which expressed how deeply she loved him.
The note explained how important Waje's dad was to her and how much she would continue to love and miss him even though he is no more.
Source: Legit.ng