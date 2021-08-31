Singer Davido recently spent time with his daughter, Imade, and he shared a clip on his Instastory channel

The adorable video captured the moment Imade treated her dad to a kiss on the cheek after he requested

Sharing the clip, Davido made it clear that he loves his daughter a lot and he wouldn’t go easy on anyone that tries to move funny around her

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido does not joke around when it comes to spending quality time with his children and carrying out his fatherly duties.

Just recently, the 30 BG crooner was with his firstborn daughter, Imade, and he shared a video on his Instastory that captured the moment spent together.

Davido hangs out with his daughter Imade. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Imade was seen leaning on her daddy as he requested a kiss on the cheek from her.

The little one who seemed occupied with a TV show hastily honoured her dad’s request but she wasn't interested when he asked for another one.

Davido also accompanied the clip with a short caption in which he stressed how much he loves his daughter.

According to the Assurance crooner, he wouldn’t take it lightly if anyone tries to move funny around his girl.

Check out the clip below:

Davido screams as second daughter Hailey splits while dancing

Still in a related story about the singer and his kids, Legit.ng previously reported that he visited his second daughter, Hailey, while he was in the US and he shared moments from the visit on his Instastory channel.

Davido couldn’t help but scream in surprise after seeing his daughter do the split while dancing to Ciara’s Level Up song.

The doting dad’s hilarious reaction to his daughter got some of his fans and followers talking on social media.

Isreal DMW visits Davido amid suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have been pardoned and allowed to rejoin the music star’s 30BG team.

Isreal paid a visit to the singer’s Banana Island mansion and shared some pictures on his Instastory channel.

A grateful Isreal heartily thanked Davido's lawyer and other team members who appeared to have interceded on his behalf.

Source: Legit.ng