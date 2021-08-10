Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has been thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved father

The singer took to her Instagram page with a heartfelt note expressing how much her father meant to her

Fans and colleagues of the entertainer have flooded the comment section with condolence messages

Nigerian singer, Waje recently took to social media with the tragic news of her father's passing.

The entertainer shared a photo of her late father and took to the comment section with a short heartbreaking note which expressed how deeply she loved him.

Waje pens heartfelt note as father passes Photo credit: @officialwaje

Source: Instagram

Waje's note

The note explained how important Waje's dad has been to her and how much she would continue to love and miss him even though he is no more.

The singer wrote:

"A girl needs a father. A girl needs her father. This girl will always love her father. This girl will dearly miss her father. Rest well daddy, you will always be in our hearts!"

See the post below:

Nigerians sympathize with Waje

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to console her.

Read some comments gathered below:

Lauraikeji:

"My condolences sis."

Theonlychigul:

"Strength, peace and comfort be sent from on High."

Kaffydance:

"Omg so sorry sis. May daddy Rest well in God’s arms."

Marcydolapooni:

"So sorry Waje. May his soul rest in peace."

Andreagiaccaglia:

"So sorry love!!! My deepest and most sincere condolences! "

Omawonder:

"Daddo! Rest well. Sisto! You are not alone."

