Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, celebrated his kid sister, Cynthia Egwu, with glowing words on social media

The movie star shared a photo of his sibling getting decorated by superior officers as he bragged about her online

According to Zubby, Cynthia chose to be useful instead of chasing fame or selling her body to men like other ladies

Popular Nigerian movie star, Zubby Michael, recently took to social media to brag about his kid sister, Cynthia Egwu, after she achieved a great feat in her career.

The young lady who was decorated by superior officers was celebrated by her big brother on his verified Instagram page.

Zubby shared a photo of his sister looking brilliant in her uniform and accompanied it with a caption explaining how she was different from other ladies.

Actor Zubby Michael celebrates kid sister with controversial message. Photos: @zubbymichael

According to him, his sister chose to be useful instead of being desperate for fame or selling her body to men.

In his words:

“Proud of you kid sister @cynthiaegwu GOD bless you for chosen to be useful when most of our girls are desperate for fame and going into mobile prostitution.”

See his post below:

Mixed reactions from fans

After Zubby shared his congratulatory message to his kid sis online, it did not seem to please some of his fans.

While some joined him in celebrating his sister’s achievement, others said he did not have to bring other ladies down while doing it.

Read some of their comments below:

Mo.fit__:

“Because your sister join lasma? She’s useful??? You’re throwing shades?? You can celebrate your sister without throwing shades!!! C’mon wt*f! Please just get out because I can’t blame you.”

Prettymira_001:

“Congratulations Sis! We're proud of you .”

Stargirl.favour:

“You can pass your message without the end part ‍♀️.”

Opeyemifamakin:

“Praise your sis and be going abeg. Which one is dragging other people’s sisters?”

Bara.t0ne:

“How much did you buy her slot?”

Grindwithrun:

“See how he went from a great speak to a shallow conclusion.”

Interesting.

Actor Zubby Michael Splurges Millions on Mercedes Maybach

The self-acclaimed richest actor in Nollywood had earlier shared a video of the latest 'doings' he added to his garage.

The movie star splurged millions of naira on a white Mercedes Maybach and he flaunted the whip on Instagram.

Zubby was spotted in the car which was parked in front of his house with another individual as they danced the 'focus' dance.

