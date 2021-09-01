Fuse ODG has charged Ghanaians to stop pressuring their artistes to win a Grammy award at all cost

In an interview on Hitz FM, he stated that the Grammys doesn't determine the talent and hard work of Ghanaian artistes

The music superstar encouraged Ghanaians to support the music awards schemes in the country

British-Ghanaian artiste, Fuse ODG, has stirred reactions with his assertion that Ghanaian artistes are superior to the Grammy Awards, which is considered the world's most prestigious music awards scheme.

Speaking during a Hitz FM interview on the issue of why no Ghanaian artiste has won the gilded gramophone, he stated that it is discouraging to artistes to associate winning the award with the level of hard work and talent.

The 'Azonto' hitmaker encouraged Ghanaians to support existing music awards in the country so they become attractive to non-Ghanaians.

"I feel like we need to be careful [so] we don't equate the Grammys to talent. Ghana has some of the best talents the world has ever seen. And for the Afrobeats scene, Ghana has contributed, next to Nigeria, than any other country in the world," ODG said to host Andy Dosty.

"We have broken records that nobody has ever broken before so Ghana to me is way above the Grammys because the Grammys doesn't equate the talent of the artiste. Bob Marley has never won a Grammy before in his life but to me, and to everyone as well, one of the best musicians in the world so we need to be very careful."

He also broke down the effect of fans bashing the Ghanaian artistes for not winning the Grammy awards, stating that affects their psyche.

"It's very demotivating because the artiste are working very hard. And to me, we should not raise this Grammy thing to the level where we are equating it to the talent and hard work of Ghanaian musicians because we work so hard. And we've done so much that we can celebrate but we always focus on the wrong things."

ODG further called on music fans and other music industry stakeholders to support existing structures and focus their attention on how well artistes are doing.

"All these artistes are making great music and pushing Afrobeats to the world, they pushing Ghana to the world so we should not fixate on this man-made object. Let's build our own platforms. Let's support Ghana Music Awards. Let's support 3Music Awards so they can come over here and we will give them the awards and can complain when we don't give them the awards."

Check out some reactions to Fuse ODG's assertion below.

Bismark: "Fuse ODG took the conversation to a different level. Much respect. Man is really intelligent"

Quophy: "That's too much knowledge talking right there.... Good answer for such a question"

Robert: "Grammy is USA awards just like Ghana organizing VGMA but this my ignorant people will be killing themselves. Obibinii b3y33 d3n w) wiase."

Area boy: "Fela Kuti never won a Grammy"

Ben: "always salute this guy man! @FuseODG big love here mi broskiRed heartRed heartRed heart"

