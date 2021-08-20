Europe based singer Don VS shares that his music career in a short while has impacted the lives of many

The budding artist noted that many now see him as a role model and desire to be like him and go into music

Edo-born Don VS said he is ready to work with any artist as long as he feels the vibe and connection with the song

Afro-pop artiste, Unyinmwen Omosigho fondly known as Don VS, has said he is often filled with happiness on seeing that his songs leave in the heart of his fans, memories that are impossible to erase.

Don VS who just released his new video Osasu in Europe has begun his 2021 world tour, tagged, Eu Star Boi World Tour, set to hit over 20 different cities/countries during the much-anticipated music tour.

In his words, his music has altered the thinking faculty of others, particularly the vast array of youths who today want to become like him.

“Because of the success I have achieved in the last few years, many youths now want to be like me. They want to venture into music given the way it has worked for me. I am so happy knowing that the little I am doing is enough to see youths referring to me as their role model,” Don VS said.

Recently the multi-talented artist was spotted at one of his tour countries where he had a massive sold out in Toulouse, France. The multi-talented artiste said even though the global health scourge occasioned by COVID-19 grounded many businesses beyond repair, music-lovers drawn from different nationalities showed up on his tour of France.

Don VS opened to work with other artists

Don VS averred that he is open to working with different kinds of artists, adding that it is the musical connection that matters.

“I don’t have a specific artiste to work with but I will work with any of the artistes depending on the song. So all artistes are good and I will work with as many I can work with when the time comes. What matters is the vibe and musical connection,” he added.

He further noted that beyond commercial success, what he cherished most is when he succeeds in passing a message across with his music.

“As an artiste, my best moment is when I pass a message and impact through my music. I see music as a medium to add value to others. I want to pass the message and impact others through my music.”

He further speaks on what he missed about Nigeria since quitting her shores a few years ago in search of pasture anew.

“I miss so many things; my family, my fans and the hustle back then to get your music to be listened to. I thank God for how far he has brought me,” Don VS maintained.

He also urged budding artistes not to give up on their dreams, regardless of threats that face them in the industry.

Don VS has won many laurels including Best song of the year 2017, (ABMA award Italy), Most popular Artiste of the Year 2018,(Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best Artiste Song of the Year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium), among others.

