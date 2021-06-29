The Arewa Consultative Forum has enjoined northern lawmakers in the National Assembly to be on the lookout for a bill on restructuring

Audu Ogbeh, ACF's chairman, gave the notice citing President Buhari's earlier statement where he expressed readiness to sign any restructuring bill presented to him

The ACF's leader urged the lawmakers from the north to be more diligent, noting that many issues that have to do with the region's development would come before them

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Niger state - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on federal lawmakers from the northern region to be on the alert as various stakeholders expressed their readiness to endorse restructuring once it is passed by the National Assembly.

The ACF's chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the submission on Monday, June 28, during a retreat organised by the northern caucus in the House of Representatives in Niger state, The Punch reported.

The Arewa Consultative Forum asks northern members of the National Assembly to be on the lookout for a bill on restructuring. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Ogbeh urged the legislators to take more than a passing interest in the Petroleum Industry Bill and the clamour for restructuring among other issues.

He said the north was lagging behind in industrialisation and jobs creation to its teeming population owing to lack of proper planning and determination by its leaders to invest in the region, Daily Trust also reported.

Ogbeh, therefore, urged the northern lawmakers to be diligent as many issues regarding the PIB and other issues that would have both positive and negative effects on the region would come before them.

The ACF chairman said:

“The last time Mr President met with a delegation from the South-South, he made a statement that revealed his body language.

“He said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it. It then means that the matter may not be too far away."

Buhari agrees to okay restructuring bill if passed by lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari on Thursday, June 34 said he would not hesitate to give assent to any amendments to the 1999 Constitution on restructuring.

He made the comment when the national executive of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), led by Professor Benjamin Okaba, visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The president noted that the National Assembly, whose responsibility it is to amend the constitution, had concluded regional consultations.

Source: Legit