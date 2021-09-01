A video has emerged on social media in which some commercial motorcyclists in Lagos could be seen making use of a pedestrian bridge

In the video that surprised many Nigerians, the okada riders made use of the bridge without being stopped by anyone

Many of those that commented on the video noted that indiscipline is a major issue in Nigeria and that the desired change begins with every individual

Some commercial motorcyclists in Lagos have caused quite a stir on social media after making use of a pedestrian bridge to beat traffic.

A video of the motorcyclists making use of the bridge was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and many couldn't hide their surprise.

Some okada riders made use of a pedestrian bridge in Lagos to beat traffic. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Passengers sat comfortably on the motorcycles as the riders audaciously made use of the bridge without minding the consequences of their actions.

Legit.ng could not verify the particular bridge in Lagos the okada riders made use of as @instablog9ja didn't add much details to the caption.

One person in the comment section, however, noted that it is a bridge in the Ijaiye area of Lagos. He said motorcyclists have always been making use of it.

Nigerians react

@sauceprince1 said:

"These Okara Riders ehen, funny thing is. The passenger won’t say anything as long as it favors them in beating Traffic. Y’all are the same jare."

@huncho_wrlld wrote:

"What you can't see in Lagos doesn't exist."

@bisweet_collections said:

"What do you expect in a country with laws that are rarely implemented?"

ambilicious_28 commented:

"Normal levels."

edoziemcv wrote:

"This is bad. They should just ban bike."

@bukapinch said:

"Indiscipline is a major issue in Nigeria. We always complain about our leader but, we will actually do worse. The change begins with you."

@ziziglamshop

"Lmao this is that flyover at Ijaiye bus stop. It’s always been like this, bikes even have traffic jam on the flyover."

Danfo using keg as fuel tank causes stir on social media

Legit.ng previously reported that photos of a Lagos commercial bus popularly called danfo got people talking with its fuel tank which happened to be a keg.

In one of the photos that were shared on Twitter by @VictorIsrael_, the driver sat comfortably in the bus while a fuel attendant filled the keg which was placed beside the driver.

Capturing the photos, @VictorIsrael_ wrote:

"Wetin dey Happen for Lagos like this?"

Source: Legit