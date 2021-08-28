A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a money-laden bullion van tumbled on the road in the Sagamu area of Ogun state

Onlookers watched from afar as security men surrounded the vehicle, and this has got people talking on social media

Some jokingly said that the security men should do giveaway while others noted that the onlookers knew they would be risking their lives if they move closer

A video has emerged on social media in which a money-laden bullion van could be seen after tumbling on the road.

According to @instablog9ja which shared the video, the vehicle tumbled due to downpour in Sagamu, Ogun state.

A money-laden bullion van tumbled in Sagamu area of Ogun state. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Captioning the video, @instablog9ja wrote:

"Heavy security as money-laden bullion van tumbles due to downpour in Sagamu, Ogun state."

In the video that has got people on social media, onlookers could be seen watching from afar as security men surrounded the vehicle.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, a user with the handle @l.tobiloba wrote:

"People on the other side are having mixed thoughts. Just move closer and risk being shot 100 times."

@everything_by_wendy commented:

"Where are the area boys nah, mk them quickly go do normal."

@onyispark11 said:

"Make them do giveaway na."

@bigbrofullcurrent wrote:

"See cash out.... Ogun people are too gentle."

@f.r.e.e.d.o.m._77 said:

"Naso dem go Dey drive like Kolo."

Unknown gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo state

Legit.ng previously reported that the police command in Ondo state confirmed the attack on a bullion van in Ore by unknown gunmen.

The police also confirmed the killing of the bullion van driver and a policeman during the attack.

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening, August 25, in the Costain axis of the commercial town of Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

An eyewitness said:

“The dare-devil armed robbers opened fire on the bullion van which was carrying an undisclosed amount of money and the police escort car."

Source: Legit.ng