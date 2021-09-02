A video showing a guy boasting in the presence of his friends as he said that all his team success could be hinged on juju has gone viral

The clip shows a place many have suggested to be the proper setting of yahoo boys as the men sat in front of laptops

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that a life of earning little daily is better than turning to illegality

A video shared by @Instablog9ja on social media showing a group of young men without shirts working on laptops has generated reactions from Nigerians.

In the short clip, one of them said they are only using juju to succeed and not grace. As he spoke, music played in the background.

Many Nigerians were angered by the video. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Why are they embarrassing Nigeria?

While some of the guys seated around a table focused on the laptops in front of them, others made agreeing comments to what the young man said about using juju.

Nigerians have since reacted massively to the video. People said it is the crop of men like this that gives the country a bad image with their fraudulent activities.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with thousands of likes.

No need to turn to frauds

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

sweetsophieeee said:

"Finally person don agree say no be grace."

manlikehonest said:

"Even to use the juju Na still grace."

sir_eltee said:

"For those always saying God when, not all sources of wealth comes from God. They’ve made it clear here that it’s not grace."

ogesjoann said:

"Why do Nigerians keep embarrassing themselves."

iamsynord said:

"Only if people knew affiliate marketing and tech can get you as much crazy money without you involving yourself in illegal work . Smh."

androoofficial said:

"It is how this generation now normalizes absurdity for me..."

iizzyypp said:

"Lord I thank you for my urgent 2k & peace of mind sha."

Man impersonated EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested a man, Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde, who reportedly impersonated the agency for his selfish interest.

In a press release by the commission on its official Instagram page, it revealed that Babatunde reportedly defrauded yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) of more than N38 million.

They stated that he collected the money as a bribe from them as a way to save them from arrest by the commission.

Source: Legit