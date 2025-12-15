The new Lagos Tenancy Bill has introduced changes to how landlords treat tenants

The Lagos state government has introduced sweeping protections for tenants under the proposed Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025, a draft law designed to curb unlawful evictions, harassment, and arbitrary rent increases by landlords.

At the heart of the bill is a clear message: landlords can no longer take the law into their own hands.

Harassment, intimidation, and self-help measures such as locking tenants out, cutting off electricity or water, or dismantling parts of a building are now expressly criminalised.

Sanwo-Olu introduces tough penalties for forced evictions

Section 10 of the bill places a firm obligation on landlords to respect a tenant’s right to quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their home, prohibiting actions that interfere with basic living conditions.

The bill introduces stiff penalties for landlords who attempt to eject tenants without a valid court order.

Section 43 classifies forced eviction, threats, harassment, or deliberate property damage aimed at pushing tenants out as a criminal offence.

Offenders face a fine of not less than N1 million, a custodial or non-custodial sentence of up to six months, or both.

According to a report by Punch, this provision directly addresses long-standing complaints by tenants who have reported being locked out of their homes, having roofs removed, or facing intimidation by hired thugs during disputes.

By requiring court orders before eviction, the proposed law seeks to restore due process to tenancy relationships across Lagos.

Court oversight for rent increases

In a major shift, the bill empowers courts to determine whether rent increases are reasonable. Section 33 allows tenants to challenge excessive rent hikes by applying to the court for relief.

In deciding such cases, judges are required to consider rent levels in the same or similar localities, evidence from both parties, and any special circumstances relating to the property.

Where an increase is found to be unreasonable, the court may reduce it to a specific amount it deems fair.

Crucially, landlords are barred from evicting tenants while a rent dispute is pending.

This protection is expected to bring relief in a market where rent increases of 50 to 200 per cent have become common, often imposed with little or no notice.

Faster dispute resolution, flexible court hearings

To prevent prolonged legal battles, the bill introduces accelerated procedures for tenancy cases. Sections 20 to 24 allow matters to be filed through originating summons, with hearings scheduled within 14 days.

Courts are also empowered to sit on weekends, public holidays, or conduct proceedings virtually.

Mediation is capped at 30 days, ensuring disputes are resolved quickly rather than dragged out indefinitely.

Transparency in charges and stronger tenant tights

The proposed law strengthens transparency around service charges and security deposits.

Under Section 12, landlords must provide tenants with a detailed account of how service charges and deposits are used every six months.

Deposits must be refunded at the end of a tenancy unless there is documented evidence of damage.

Section 7 further reinforces tenants’ rights to privacy, use of common areas, peaceful occupation, and compensation for approved improvements made to the property.

If passed into law, the Lagos Rent Bill 2025 could mark a turning point in balancing the rights of landlords and tenants in Nigeria’s most expensive rental market.

Offences and penalties in new Lagos tenancy law

Any person who wilfully and unlawfully destroys or damages another party’s property within the premises commits an offence,

