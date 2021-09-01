Nigerians have drawn themselves in a contest of writing following a viral photo of a fine handwriting

The fine handwriting making the rounds online takes the form of a computer font and was without any cancellation or error

While many have gone on to lament about how bad theirs looked, others shared experiences with persons that have beautiful handwriting

It is said that having a bad handwriting is a sign of high-intelligence and creative mind, this hasn't stopped people from admiring a beautiful handwritten work when they spot one.

It is this same frenzy that has greeted a photo of a fine handwriting.

The fine handwriting took the form of a computer font Photo Credit: Ute Grabowsky, Instagram/@mufasatundednut

Source: Getty Images

A photo of the 'internet sensation' handwriting was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Sharing the beauty, Tunde wrote:

"Wow! If you have a better handwriting than this, comment below."

Quite remarkably, the handwriting had no cancellation that usually characterizes things written with pen.

To many people, it looks like a computer font.

Social media users compare the handwriting with theirs

@official_babyjez stated:

"This handwriting go harvard

"If your handwriting wowo gather here for a bottle of bear."

@therealbuckets remarked:

"Kennis handwriting wan blind me for exam hall... We get accounting exam you come dey use doctors handwriting dey answer questions "

@kingin_kezie said:

"I think that this person was drawing , he wasn’t writing. Must have took him 3hours to achieve this beauty."

@iamsexysteel commented:

"Na this kind handwriting dem dey take collect person babe that year…..and the annoying thing be say dem no dey sabi book ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@deevasecrets wrote:

"This is so beautiful ❤️. If you know you hand writing is like doctor's prescription gather here "

Nigerian man challenges people with his fine handwriting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had challenged people with his fine handwriting.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

The proud man wrote:

"If your handwriting can beat mine, come closer. challenge."

The note he shared could easily be mistaken for something done with a calligraphy pen and had the form of a computer font.

Source: Legit