As reports of terrorists' planned attack on Christmas day circulates, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed on December 21, 2025, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had stepped up operations to prevent possible attacks during the Christmas celebrations across the country.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, reported that troops had been deployed to vulnerable areas, while special forces and air support units had been placed on high alert.

“The DHQ wishes to inform the public that robust and proactive measures aimed at preventing any attacks during the Christmas festivities have been emplaced. Additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations and routes, while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to ensure rapid response capability,” the statement read in part.

Surveillance and patrols intensified

According to PUNCH, Onoja explained that surveillance activities, including aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering, had been heightened to track suspected criminal groups. He noted that unit commanders had been directed to strengthen patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and work closely with community leaders, vigilante groups, and state security agencies.

“Furthermore, surveillance efforts, including aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering, have been heightened to track the movement and communication patterns of suspected criminal groups. Unit commanders in all areas have been directed to strengthen patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and maintain close collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups, and state security formations,” he said.

Citizens urged to remain vigilant

The DHQ stressed that the Armed Forces remained committed to protecting lives and property, with national stability as a top priority during the festive season. Onoja urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities promptly.

“Citizens’ cooperation remains a critical component of national security. All reports will be treated with urgency and confidentiality. We urge citizens to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation,” he said.

Onoja conveyed festive greetings from the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. O.O. Oluyede, who extended Christmas and New Year wishes to Nigerians. He encouraged wide dissemination of the advisory to ensure public awareness and preparedness.

The announcement came amid reports of planned attacks targeting Christian communities during Christmas Day, with the military emphasising that proactive measures were already in place to counter any threats.

Bandits planning attacks on Christmas day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Equipping The Persecuted, a humanitarian organisation, has sounded the alarm over an alleged plot to launch deadly attacks on northern Nigerian communities during Christmas Day. The founder of the organisation, Judd Saul, issued the warning during a roundtable meeting convened by the International Committee on Nigeria and the African Jewish Alliance.

The meeting, held on December 8 in Washington DC, United States, was chaired by former congressman Frank Wolf. According to PUNCH, the gathering was attended by Congressmen Riley Moore and Chris Smith, Senator James Lankford, members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, and a Nigerian delegation.

