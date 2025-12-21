Wedding guests have called out a Port Harcourt church on social media for allegedly denying them entry to their friend's occasion

The surprised guests said they were asked to remain outside because of their braids and the lady's 'tight' dress

They wondered why the church treated them in that manner after spending thousands on acquiring their suits for the wedding

Two groomsmen have publicly expressed their displeasure with a Port Harcourt church for reportedly preventing them from entering the worship centre to participate in their friend's wedding.

In a video made outside the church, the groomsmen were in the company of a lady, who they claimed was also denied entry because of her 'tight' dress.

"Let it be known that 'Spoken Word Bride Assembly' have asked us to remain outside the church because of our hair and dressing, please what is wrong with this our look or dressing?" Words overlaid on the video shared by one of the groomsmen on TikTok read.

One of the groomsmen, a content creator known as @yankohboy_, said they spent N185k on their suits only to be asked to remain outside because of their braids.

"So, guys, this church you are seeing over here, somewhere at Port Harcourt. I don't even know the name of the church.

"Looking at us, you would know that we have spent so much. Owning this suit is N185k. After spending so much, we came to this church for our friend's wedding, we are part of the groomsmen, they asked us to stay outside because of our hair..."

He wondered what was wrong with their outfits, hair and the lady's dress.

"Just look at us. Look at the girl over there ( points at lady on white dress), because of her dress, they asked her not to enter inside the church. What is wrong with this dress? Look at us, what is wrong with us? I thought here God said he is after our hearts, not our dress. They bounced us. This is church, not even club. E no make sense now."

Reactions trail groomsmen's outcry

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the groomsmen's outcry below:

dêsèrt fløw3r🌺 said:

"What happened to the idea of welcoming sinners cos Jesus died for sinners not the righteous,they would at least look at them as sinners who need God than they do."

Chizzy ikechi said:

"They no try at all, the suppose let u guys in beside u guys are not their member then after church they call you guys seperately and advice u guys the might even win your souls for christ."

ODEZEESHEMI said:

"Imagine him saying this is not even club.. you look responsible to club and irresponsible to church right .. God bless that man of God."

Ter said:

"I am not a born again. in fact i stopped going to church for over 15 years but i believe the church did what a responsible church should have done. That's their policy, respect it. Besides how can..... I reserve my comments but bravo to the church."

Debby Fyneface said:

"I attend a white garment church but during functions Dey let go some of the rules because of the visitors."

ekanem john said:

"Please I need such church to worship in whenever i get yo Port Harcourt. Name please."

Abby😘😘🤗😩 said:

"Oga respect the rules of the church that’s their pattern and believe you should have asked questions before going there don’t try to drag them for what they’ve been doing for so long."

