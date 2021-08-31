FRSC Releases Alternative Routes As Section of Lokoja-Kabba Highway Caves in
- Road transportation is of paramount importance to every society and country and Nigeria is no exception
- Experts say there is a positive correlation that exists between a country’s economic growth and the standard of its road network
- With the collapse of another major road in Nigeria, an incident becoming frequent in the country, experts say it will affect the Nigerian economy
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that a section of the Lokoja-Kabba highway in Kogi state has caved in.
According to a public notice signed by FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem on Tuesday, August 31, the caved-in section is between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.
Alternative routes advised for motorists
Parts of the notice seen by Legit.ng read:
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic. As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore the normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.
“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or from southwest.”
“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.
“The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road.”
Frequent road/bridge collapse causes worry
Recall that a bridge collapsed in Gwaram local government area of Jigawa state, leaving twenty-one people dead recently.
Uncertainty as state government orders closure of all markets, fuel stations, gives reason for emergency decision
Eleven disqualified military applicants were among the victims of the tragic incident that occured on Sunday, August 15.
The victims were travelling in a commuter bus from Kano to Adamawa when the incident happened, but one of the applicants survived with a leg fracture.
In June 2020, four people died after a bridge collapsed at Oko-Erin in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.
The bridge collapsed after a heavy downfall on the night of Saturday, June 13.
An eyewitness said that car carrying three passengers was on the bridge when it collapsed, adding that the driver and passengers dived into the canal and died before they could be rescued.
Source: Legit.ng