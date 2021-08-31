Road transportation is of paramount importance to every society and country and Nigeria is no exception

Experts say there is a positive correlation that exists between a country’s economic growth and the standard of its road network

With the collapse of another major road in Nigeria, an incident becoming frequent in the country, experts say it will affect the Nigerian economy

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that a section of the Lokoja-Kabba highway in Kogi state has caved in.

According to a public notice signed by FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem on Tuesday, August 31, the caved-in section is between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

The FRSC assured members of the public of periodic updates concerning the situation. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Facebook

Alternative routes advised for motorists

Parts of the notice seen by Legit.ng read:

“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic. As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore the normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or from southwest.”

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.

“The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road.”

Frequent road/bridge collapse causes worry

Recall that a bridge collapsed in Gwaram local government area of Jigawa state, leaving twenty-one people dead recently.

Eleven disqualified military applicants were among the victims of the tragic incident that occured on Sunday, August 15.

The victims were travelling in a commuter bus from Kano to Adamawa when the incident happened, but one of the applicants survived with a leg fracture.

In June 2020, four people died after a bridge collapsed at Oko-Erin in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

The bridge collapsed after a heavy downfall on the night of Saturday, June 13.

An eyewitness said that car carrying three passengers was on the bridge when it collapsed, adding that the driver and passengers dived into the canal and died before they could be rescued.

