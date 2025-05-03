Victor Osimhen scored two goals during Galatasaray's 4-1 win over Sivasspor at Rams Park

Osimhen broke his personal best goalscoring record of 31 goals set in the 2022/23 season with Napoli

The Super Eagles forward reacted to the historic performance as he closes in on another record

Victor Osimhen set a new personal best record with his two goals for Galatasaray during their 4-1 win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League match day 34 tie.

Osimhen scored his 32nd and 33rd goals this season for the Turkish champions, surpassing the 31 he scored for Napoli during the Serie A-winning season of 2023.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He is also one goal shy of breaking the record of the most goals for Galatasaray in a single season, set by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel in the 2000/2001 season.

Osimhen reacts to new record

Osimhen, as always, puts the team first after each win, and today was not different as he congratulated the team on the result and urged them to go for more.

“I want to start by congratulating the team. I would also like to thank our fans. They have played very important roles for us since the beginning of the season,” he said as quoted by Galatasaray.org.

“We knew that every match was a final and that we had to convert opportunities into goals. It is important to score 2-3 goals and finish the match, but we need to ask for more.”

He acknowledged that it was important to break his record on his first season, describing it as a a memory he will remember for the rest of his life.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“It was important to break my record in my first season… This season is a memory that I will remember for the rest of my life. Apart from goals and assists, I like to help the team,” he added.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me. I would like to thank the technical team and the club staff. They never left me alone.”

Osimhen reacts to moments with mascots

The Super Eagles forward was surrounded by children mascots before the game, with one of them wearing his trademark mask. The striker was delighted and grateful for the love since he arrived at the club.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s great that they are inspired by watching me, that they are wearing the masks. I thank God. I hadn’t seen this much before coming to Galatasaray,” he said.

“Everyone showing this much love, the children shouting at the tunnel exit… I will continue to make them proud... If I can inspire my teammates’ children, that makes me very happy.”

Ferdinand tells Man Utd to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to prioritise the pursuit of Victor Osimhen over relegated Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The former defender claims that the Nigerian striker ticks all the boxes of what the Red Devils need, particularly his leadership, which will help other players in the team.

