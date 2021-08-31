BBNaija Shine Ya Eye’s 6th evicted housemate, JMK, recently shared some details about her stay in the house with Ebuka

In a chat with the show host, JMK recounted how Boma was only with her friend Angel because he was concerned about making highlights

JMK said that she had to talk to Angel about Boma because she knew the male housemate wasn’t with her out of any genuine feelings

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, JMK, was one of the housemates to get evicted from the show on August 29, 2021, and she recently spoke with the show host, Ebuka, on her time spent in the house.

During the interview, the young lawyer touched on her friendship with Angel and noted how the 21-year-old warmed up to her after she entered the house as one of the new housemates.

BBNaija: JMK speaks on her friendship with Angel to Ebuka. Photos: Africa Magic, @theangeljbsmith, @bomaokpore

Source: Instagram

She said:

“Angel is someone I could relate with on so many levels. The first week, it was majorly the guys that interacted with me more, the girls were just to themselves but Angel stood out. She was really nice to me and for some reason she was comfortable expressing herself to me.”

Also during the interview, JMK shared her thoughts about another housemate, Boma, and his relationship with Angel.

According to her, she once heard Boma speaking on what would be his highlight for the week.

JMK said once she noticed he got closer to Angel, she had to warn her friend to be careful of him.

In her words:

“I had to call my girl to be careful of Boma because they were getting close at some point and I knew 100% that he wasn’t getting close to Angel because of anything but for his highlight, so I had to tell her to tread carefully.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Read what some fans of the BBNaija show had to say about JMK's disclosure below:

Ndamoiselle:

"Can you imagine Boma using the ladies for his highlights Anyway Facebook don table his matter shaaaa... He might likely get all the highlights needed on Sunday."

Reigneth_ajari:

"She said Boma was using angel for highlight that week."

Goodluckjenifer:

"Boma why angel."

Interesting.

