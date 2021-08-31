Ubokobong Amanam Sunday, a Nigerian student, had an explosion on New Year's eve that made him lose two of his fingers

The Nigerian man went into depression over his situation as artificial limbs ordered from Germany didn't match his dark skin colour

Help however came for him through his brother who is a sculptor as he made Ubokobong an artificial hand that matches his colour and discovered something else

Like a God, a Nigerian man changed the look of his brother's hand by creating a new one for him.

His brother, Ubokobong Amanam Sunday lost two of his fingers after suffering an explosion with a firework on New year's eve.

The young man had lost two fingers during an explosion Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Africa

Ubokobong's parents sought to help their son who got depressed after the incident by getting him an artificial limb from Germany.

Unfortunately, the limb would be easily identifiable by people as it was designed to be used by a white man - its colour didn't match Ubokobong's dark sin.

This dilemma moved Ubokobong's talented elder brother, John Amanam, who is a sculptor to make a black artificial limb for him.

Before now, John does special effects in the Nigerian movie industry and hadn't explored making black limbs.

But soon after he had made the limb for his brother, John delved fully into making black limbs fit for use by Africans needing prosthetics.

In an interview with BBC News Africa, an African hand makes it difficult for people to differentiate between a prosthesis and an amputation.

"A realistic and African hand is important in the sense that he (his brother) feels unnoticed, he feels hidden because one cannot differentiate between the prosthesis and the amputation."

People marvel at the man's creation

